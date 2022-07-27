Mildred M. Bohenestiehl, 96, went home to be with the Lord at 9:35 am on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A daughter of Albert and Evelyn Kassing, she was born December 29, 1925, in Collinsville, IL. She was formerly married to George E. Nelson and Edmund L. Mense, both are deceased. She then married Ralph Bohnenstiehl on July 30, 1994, he passed away on September 2, 2010.
Mildred was an avid ballroom and square dancer, an official member of the Red Hat Society, and a member of Bethalto Presbyterian Church. She had Mense Interiors for many years and enjoyed meeting and serving people.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol A. Halllows of Bunker Hill, IL; three special grandchildren, Gregory A. Nelson (Amy) of Stephens, AR, Bryan A. Nelson (Tiffany) of Burlington, IA, and Rhonda K. Monetti (Gene) of Bunker Hill, IL; six wonderful great grandchildren, Austin G. Monetti (Paige), Brandon P. Monetti (Tabitha Owen), Gabrielle A. Nelson, Bryce T. Nelson, Blake R. Nelson, and Bodhi J. Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George A. Nelson; four brothers; and one sister.
No visitation is scheduled at this time and a private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL
Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Online Condolences may be made at kallalandschaaf.com