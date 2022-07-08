Mildred Marie Allison (nee Winn), born April 22, 1922, in Danville, Illinois. Died peacefully on July 7, 2022, in Alton, Illinois at the age of 100.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ada (Sims) Winn; her brothers, Orville and Harold; and her husband, Robert.
Mildred graduated with honors from Danville, Illinois High School in 1940 and was awarded a scholarship to Eastern Illinois Teachers College. She worked for the Illinois Department of Public Aid before marrying Robert Haldon Allison on January 1, 1943, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Following WWII, the couple lived in Danville before moving to Peoria (1952) and finally settling in Moro, Illinois, (1955) where she lived in her own home until 2019.
Mildred worked as a legal secretary for the Wood River law firm of Cox, Bassett and Quinn for 25 years. During her career, she was active in the Illinois Legal Secretaries Association as well as a founding member of the Moro Women’s Club, which continued for 50 years. She enjoyed visiting many of her Moro neighbors. She collected tea pots and aprons. Mildred was a follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. Her church membership followed her residence: Danville (IL) Southside Church of the Nazarene, Peoria (IL) First Church of the Nazarene, and Roxana (IL) Church of the Nazarene. Mildred served in many areas of church life: Sunday School teacher, church board member, church secretary, and delegate to various district conventions.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Winn Owen (Sandy) Allison of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Mark Wayne (Nancy) Allison of Moro, Illinois; four grandchildren, Greg (Pam) Allison, Kent (Katie) Allison, Jessica (Allison) Swanson, and Sarah Allison; and four great-grandchildren, Sean Allison, Erin Allison, Luke Swanson, and Ben Swanson; several nieces and nephews.
Mildred’s legacy and memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial services for Mildred Allison will be held at a later date at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Private burial will be at Moro Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mildred’s name can be made to Roxana Church of the Nazarene.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.