Mildred A. Schulte, 94, of Golden Eagle, passed away at 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 4, 1928, in Meppen, the daughter of William and Mary (Tepen) Droege.
Mildred worked for the Brussels School District for over 25 years.
She married Henry W. Schulte on February 8, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 1982.
Mildred was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels, a member of St. Mary's Altar Society and the Brussels American Legion Auxiliary. She loved playing solitaire, pinochle, doing word searches, watching westerns and the Game Show Network. Most of all, she loved family gatherings and time with those she loved.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Margaret Chism, Anne & Larry Eberlin, Barbara & Bill Hartman, Joseph & Kathy Schulte, Theresa Schulte, Nancy & David Kaiser, Kathie & Bob Sproull, Norma Davis, Ted & Mary Schulte, and Donna & Jon Hughes; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grand grandchild; five siblings, Patrick Droege, Pauline Eschbach, Rosie Sagez, Joan Bonner, and Gerry Schleeper.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bertha Schulte, a son, John Schulte, and three brothers, Wilfred Droege, Aloys Droege, and infant brother, William Droege; two sisters, Martha Stelbrink and Bertha Ybarra.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Brussels with Fr. Don Roberts, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School, St. Mary's Cemetery or Calhoun Ambulance.
