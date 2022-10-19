Mike Winslow, 62, died at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home, Piasa Manor in Godfrey. Born March 20, 1960 in Alton, and grew up in Bethalto, IL, he was the son of the late James E. and Shirley Ann (Gaither) Winslow and a stepson to Hazel Winslow who survives of Waterloo, NY. Mike was a line worker for Challenge Unlimited. He was a social butterfly who had many friends. Mike loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Elvis Presley and Chinese buffets. Along with his stepmother he is survived by three sisters, Joyce Bowman of Alton, Cathy Curtis (Rob) of Godfrey, and Margaret Haworth (Jonn) of Wood River. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Bowman. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Piasa Manor Group Home, 110 N. Alby Court, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to Special Olympics. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
