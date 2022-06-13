Mike Wense, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born on July 4, 1934, in Alton, IL, the son of Joseph Wense and Margaret (Ballesteroz).
He married Allinda E. (Hayes) on August 31, 1963. She survives.
Mike was a truck driver for Teamsters 525. He was a graduate of Ranken Technical College and worked for S.M. Wilson Construction. After retirement he owned and operated Mike’s Lawn Mower Shop.
He is survived by his wife and daughter, Heidi Kaufman of Frisco, TX, and his grandson, Jax Kaufman of Frisco, TX; four brothers, Richard Wense, Jesse Wense, John Wense and David Wense; 3 sisters, Shirley Meletti, Rosa Staats and Angie Wense.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Manuel Wense and Robert Wense.
A Graveside service will he held on June 14, 2022, at 1pm at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com