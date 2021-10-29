James Michael "Mike" Daech, 73, passed away 10:13 pm, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was due on April 1, but came a day early on March 31, 1948 in Alton and "fooled" everyone. He was the son of James "Jim" Gerboc and Jessedall (Miller) Gerboc Daech.
He received a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and also earned a Masters Degree in Specialized Library Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He worked as a teacher and school librarian before working as the Biomedical Librarian for SIU-E Dental School in Alton. He then supported people with developmental disabilities for six years after retiring from SIU-E.
Mike, a U.S. Army reservist, was and avid Cardinal baseball fan and phenomenal at playing many games, just playing for fun. One friend, Phil, played chess with Mike just about weekly for over 30 years. Mike enjoyed shooting pool, usually a few times a week at Riverbend Billiards with his Eagles team and many friends at the pool room.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening and working outside. He was a handy-man around the house, always tried to help other, and an all around good guy.
Mike had planned to take off like a herd of turtles, but amongst Mike's last words were, "I can't believe this happened so fast."
On December 21, 1968 in Wood River, he married Marsha Carol Adams. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Tisha LaNae Daech; a granddaughter, Madison; two sisters, Terrah (Mike) Velloff, Stephanie Koeneman; a brother, Mike Gerboc; in-laws, Sharon and David Park; several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Lana JaNae Daech, Lisa RaNae Daech; and sister, Lana Gene Pryke.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm, Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Modern Adoption.