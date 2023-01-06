Mickey L. Stoner, 74, went home to be with the Lord, 10:20 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born May 29, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Lee William and Harriett (Hatton) Stoner.
He was employed as a machinist for 32 years at Alton Box Board before retiring; he then worked as a maintenance man at Skyline Tower Apartments in Alton.
Mickey was an avid golfer. He enjoyed fishing, camping and deer hunting; and was a member of The River Church in Fosterburg.
On November 30, 1965 in Brighton, he married, Sandra Mitchell. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Chaplain David (Michelle) Stoner of St. James, MO; daughter, Tammy (Joe) Gorman of Jerseyville; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, David Stoner of Florissant, MO; sister, Patty Cooper of Jerseyville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jerry, John, Leonard and Clarence Stoner; and a sister, Ethyl Wyman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the First Assembly of God Church in Brighton. Pastor Clyde R. Kallal will officiate.
Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery in Brighton at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.