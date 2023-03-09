Mickey D. Shake, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 29, 1953 in Alton, he was a son of Harold and Mary (Nelson) Shake.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mickey worked as a laborer as well as a truck driver and maintenance man. He also did some photography. He loved listening to music, watching golf and hanging out with his friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Marci (Joe) Thomas of Bethalto; 2 brothers and a sister, Donnie, Terry, and Linda; his significant other Liz Linville; 4 stepchildren, Susan, Cassie, Eli, and Lillian; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Richard, Harold, Jr. and Ronnie and a sister, Tina.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 5 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com