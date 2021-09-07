Michelle Marie Latina, 44, passed away at 1:30pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 17, 1977, in Guam, the daughter of the Liela (Ursprung) Latina. Survivors include a brother and sister in law: Daniel and Sarah Latina of Worden, a niece: Ava Latina, a nephew: Jacob Latina both of Worden, a special daughter: Brianna, best friends: Justina and Kimmie, the Isenberg Family, all of her close friends who were like family, and her beloved cat: Emmie.
Michelle loved to paint, tend to her flower garden, foster animals in need, and babysit all of her little loves every chance she got. She loved celebrating holidays and decorating her tree all year long. Her positive energy would like up the room.
Michelle attended the Worden United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Worden United Methodist Church. Lay Pastor Sue Busler will officiate. A celebration of life will be from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Worden American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Catty Shack, PO Box 374, Hamel, Illinois, 62046.