Michelle Koenig

Michelle Ann Koenig, 54, died at 2:15 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois on June 28, 1967, and was the oldest of four children born to Gary Gene and Barbara (Walsh) Koenig.
Michelle was a resident of June Court in Jerseyville, where she enjoyed making new friends, visits from her family, and playing games, and was particularly fond of anything Scooby Doo.
Surviving are her mother, Barbara Koenig of Jerseyville, her three siblings and their spouses, Susan Kirchner, Gary Lee and Tammy Koenig, and Kathy and Blake Hoyt, all of Jerseyville; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her father, Gary Koenig, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Martin and Maurita Walsh and Norbert and Sleatha Koenig.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at 1:00 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the funeral home, and will be used for the benefit of her friends at June Court.
