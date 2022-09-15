Michelle Lynn Duley, 44, died at 9:34 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Advent Health Altamonte Hospital, Altamonte Springs, FL. Born October 11, 1977 in Alton, she was the daughter of Mary Ann Duley of Alton. Michelle was a manager for Wawa Convenience Store in Florida.
Surviving is her daughter, Samantha Duley of Barnhart, MO, two sons, Nikolas Duley of Bethalto, and Jared Bradshaw of Wood River, five grandchildren, Zoei, Raiyne, Adrianna, Amelia, and Isabella. Also surviving are two sisters, Shawna Watts of Brighton and Nannette Morgan of Bethalto. She was preceded in death by her son, Corey Allen Bradshaw, her grandmother, Mary Jones, her brother, Mickeal Stephens, and nephews, Mickeal Anthony Stephens and Damian “Pookie” Huber.
Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com