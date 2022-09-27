Michelle Beckham

Michelle “Mickey” A. Beckham, 65, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with her family and loved ones by her side.
She was born on June 6, 1957, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Henry D. and Antoinetta (Catalano) Fritz.
Mickey was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. Mickey loved getting together with family and friends for dinners and celebrating holidays.
Survivors include her children, Amy (Richard) Warnke of Bethalto, Brad (Robyn Taylor) Beckham of Bethalto, Lisa (Bobby) Cox of Wood River, and Brian (Brandy Davis) Beckham of East Alton; sisters, Helen (Jerome) Cresswell of Godfrey, Henrietta (David) Wittman of Godfrey, and Janet (Kevin) Spencer of Godfrey; her grandchildren, Brett (fiancé Halie Wildaber) Beckham, Morgan (Justin Williams) Beckham, Cameron (Tanner Allen) Cox, Austin (Kennedy Loewen) Peltier, Jessica Cox, and Lauren Bagby; and many nieces and nephews, who all loved her very much.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Bartholemew and Teresa Beckham.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral service will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society.
