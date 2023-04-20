Keokuk, Iowa
Michele “Mike” Jason Clark, age 49, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Keokuk, Iowa.
He was born on February 5th, 1974, the son of Buford E. Clark and Joyce D. Sessions.
Mike enjoyed watching movies, reading books, and loved singing along with the radio. Most of all, Mike enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for his friends and family.
Mike is survived by his mother and father, his brothers, Donald and Matthew Clark, his sister, Jessica Schmitz, and his three children, Bobby, Michele II, and Amanda Clark.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Ellen Sessions, and his aunt Janet Sessions.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home 2521 Edwards St. Alton, IL 62002.
A private family burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in the near future.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.