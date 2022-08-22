Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022.
He was born June 23, 1956 to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins and spending time with his family.
He is survived by a daughter Jamie (Jason) Nash; 2 sons: Michael Watson, Mikhail Craig; 2 grandchildren: Alexis and Jameson Nash; his loving partner: Mary Sanders; 3 brothers: Ricky Watson, Jerry Watson, John Paul Watson; 6 sister Sharon Lloyd, Linda Woods, Susie Boyer, Vickie Franco, Shirley Skiles, Tina Kielty, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his sister Helen Watson
A celebration of life will be held at a later date