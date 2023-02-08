Michael Redmon

Michael David “Dave” Redmon, 68, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home.
Born May 28, 1954 in Wood River, he was a son of Delbert A. Redmon and Margie L. (Lucas) Redmon.
Dave worked as a weatherizer, working on low-income homes for Madison County Weatherization for 27 years. He enjoyed mowing, where he got his exercise, recording his favorite TV shows, and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Michael D. Redmon, II of Cottage Hills; two grandchildren, Tristen and Alaney; 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth A. Redmon of Cottage Hills; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ruth A. Dial; and a brother, James A. Redmon.
According to his wishes, he will be cremated and buried at Short Cemetery with his mother.
