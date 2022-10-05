Michael Pruitt

Michael “Mike” Wayne Pruitt, 61, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Cottage Hills, IL.
He was born on August 6, 1961, in Louisiana, MO, the son of Jesse and Watona (Betz) Pruitt, Sr.
Mike was currently employed by Unique Smoke Shop of Cottage Hills. And had also worked in the past for Genco, G&M scrap Metals and while residing in Michigan he was employed by Residential Construction Co. Mike had also volunteered much of his time in the past with the Community Hope Center.
He liked fishing, working on cars, cooking, and spending time outdoors.
Mike is survived by his children, Torie Wilfong of South Roxana IL, and Travis (Taylor) Pruitt of Sneads Ferry, NC; his siblings, Jesse (Pamela) Pruitt Jr. of Cottage Hills IL, Debbie St. George-Pruitt of Alton IL, Ernest Pruitt of Bethalto IL, and Daryl (Audra) Decamp of Pittsfield IL; four grandchildren and one on the way; three great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pamela Carey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Warren Brown officiating. Inurnment will be on take place Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ernest Pruitt to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com