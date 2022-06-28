Michael Mulrean

Michael Vincent Mulrean, 61, of Brighton, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born September 18, 1960, in Alton, Illinois, to the late John and Julia (Droste) Mulrean.
Mike served our country and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
On December 1, 1984, he married Georgia Ann Ghere in Alton, Illinois. The two went on to have two children; Mike (Heather) Mulrean of Brighton, Lisa (Jeremy) Stanford of Brighton.
Prior to retirement in 2019, Mike worked for Olin Global Brass where he was an operator and inspector. In his free time Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing, getting in a game a golf, and with the addition of his granddaughter, Stella Stanford, he found a new happiness in spending quality time with her. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Alton and Piasa Black Powder Burners.
In addition to his wife, children, and granddaughter, Mike leaves behind two sisters, Mary Mulrean of Godfrey, Patti (Ramon) Maag of Kane; one brother, John (Kathy) Mulrean of Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two infant brothers and two infant sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery with Military Rites performed by Jerseyville American Legion Post 492.
A memorial has been established to fund the education of Mike’s granddaughter, Stella.
A memorial has been established to fund the education of Mike's granddaughter, Stella.