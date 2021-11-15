Michael “Mike” “Hodgie” D. Hibbs, 64, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.
He was born in Alton, IL on January 30, 1957, the son of Earl C. and Dorothy E. (Wooten) Hibbs.
Mike enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Dorothy Lamkin (Greg Moore) of Rosewood Heights, Gary (Jane) Hibbs of Cottage Hills, William Hibbs of Edwardsville, Earl Hibbs of Cottage Hills, Pam (Dennis) Tucker of Bethalto and Jeffrey Hibbs of Cottage Hills and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jacqueline Hibbs.
Private graveside funeral service will be held at Short Cemetery with family. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
