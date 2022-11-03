obit stock color

Michael McGibany, 70, died at 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence.  He was born May 21, 1952 in Gary, IN the son of the late Darrell and Mona (Humphries) McGibany, Sr.  He retired from Waste Water Treatment of Godfrey.  Surviving are two sons, Gwaine McGibany of Alton, Joseph McGibany Sr. , of Alton, one grandson, Joseph McGibany, Jr. of Alton,   two brothers, Darrell McGibany, Jr., (Rita) of Alton, Moine McGibany (Mary) of Jacksonville, FL and Sue Cowan of Alton.  No services are scheduled at this time.  Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.  Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com