East Alton
Michael "Mike" John Long, 81, passed away at 7:35 pm on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on January 12, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Lester "Bud" and Lillian (Scheibal) Long. Mike married Judith Ann Clark, on October 24, 1975, in Edwardsville.
Mike worked as a Social Worker for the Department of Human Services for the State of Illinois for 37 years before his retirement in 2002. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto and a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church of Edwardsville, where he went to grade school and was confirmed. He was also a member of the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus # 1143 for 40 years.
Mike enjoyed many different hobbies throughout his life. He loved spending time with his sons and their friends. He enjoyed waking up extra early in the morning and having coffee outside with their dog, Phoebe. Mike looked forward to going out to eat with his wife and friends to dinner club, especially to Casa Romero. He also enjoyed visiting with his long time friends from Edwardsville.
Along with his wife, Judith Ann, he is survived by his children, Jacob Carter (Jodi) Long of Dow, IL. and Patrick Michael Long of Wood River; a sister, Christine Long of Sebastian, FL; Sister-in-law, Rosemary Munsterman of Jerseyville; a brother and sister-in-law, George (Mary) Clark of Jerseyville; a nephew, David (Bev) Munsterman of Godfrey; a great-niece, Libby Musterman; nephews, Grant Gillham and Dan (Karen) Gillham; and a niece, Julia Gillham.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joan M. Gillham.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 4 until 8 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 am, at Holly Angels Catholic Church, with Father Marty Smith as celebrant.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A private inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Holy Angels Catholic Church and/or Masses.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.