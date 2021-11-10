Michael Lane Hartman, 77, died at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 7, 1944 in Alton, he was the son of Gilbert and June (Donahue) Hartman. Mr. Hartman served in the Illinois Army National Guard. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and retired as a self-employed insurance broker. On May 6, 1967 he married the former Linda Breuchaud in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Thad Hartman (Becky) and Todd Hartman (Kim), and five grandchildren, Sydney, Macey, T.J., Andrea and Katelyn Hartman. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton police investigate rocks thrown at cars
- Woman sentenced for stealing SSI benefits
- Case dropped against head of KTS Predator Hunters
- Hearing for officer's accused killer postponed
- Crews respond to three area fires in 12 hours
- Mother facing charges after fatal fire
- Maneke Jewelers going out of business
- Permanent hazardous waste collection site opens Saturday
- Veterans offered free breakfast
- Restaurant sales to benefit Officer Timmins’ family