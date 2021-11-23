Michael L. Miller, 68, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at John Cochran VA Hospital. Born June 22, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Virgil Lee “Sarge” and Bettie Jane (Sheff) Miller. Mr. Miller served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired as a lineman for Florida Keys Electric Corporation. He was a member of the American Legion in Alton and the Disabled American Veterans. On February 10, 1972 he married the former Roxann Altermott in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Dr. James Ryan Miller (Alison) of Christ Church, New Zealand and Jacob Lee Miller (Christie) of Grafton, four grandchildren, Joseph Miller, Anzac Gallate, Grace Gallate, and Jayden Miller, three great grandchildren, Nolan, Mikah and Rosie and a brother, Mark Miller (Susan) of Jerseyville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Walls. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-6:30 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
