Michael L. Byers, 78, of Bunker Hill passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:39 am at his home.
He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010.
Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, IL.
He is survived by a son, Marc Byers; a grandson, Gregory Byers; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Per Michael’s request, cremation rites will be accorded. A Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Father McGivney Catholic High School.
