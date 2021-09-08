Michael Joseph Fleming, age 60, received his wings on September 3, 2021. He was born in St. Louis County on July 28, 1961, son of the late Joseph and Roberta (Hennessey) Fleming. A graduate of Ackerman School, Michael was a resident at Beverly Farm in Godfrey, IL for 25 years. He liked to “work, work, work” at their Developmental Training Center. Over the years, he enjoyed all music, swimming, camping, bowling, traveling around the United States, and pulling pranks. He will be missed by his sisters, Lesle Grossius, Jerseyville, IL, Maureen Wiltse (Kins), Baker, FL, and Christine Fleming (Frank Feit), Madison, WI. He was fun uncle to Brian Buddeke, special niece Barbara Schnettgoecke (Bob), Linda LeJuene, Philip Wiltse (Angel), Angela Koenig and the late Paul Wiltse and Tom Buddeke. He loved his many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Michael excelled at entertaining, making people smile, or providing comfort. When music came on, he loved to dance, and we see him dancing in heaven. A memorial visitation will be at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State St, Alton, IL Friday, September 10, from 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday 8 am until the service at 10:00 am with Father Steve Janoski officiating. Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm Foundation or St. Anthony’s Hospital, Alton. The staff of these facilities are amazing, as they took great care of Michael. Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Joseph Fleming please visit our Sympathy Store.