Michael David Hagemann, 81, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in Meridian Village. He was born January 2, 1942, in Luverne, Minnesota, a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Smook) Hagemann Sr. He married Joyce Elaine (Achterhoff) Hagemann on October 21, 1960, in Edgerton, Minnesota and she survives. He retired from the Teamsters Local #600 after many years of dedicated service as a truck driver with Consolidated Freightways. Michael was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville for 35 years and had served as an usher. He was very active with many events at Meridian Village and was known for his role with the water volleyball team. He had a love for cars and was always proud of his clean cars as well as his manicured yard. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly Boldt of Ruskin, Florida, Kelli and Ed Mientkewicz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Kristi Breck of St. Charles, Missouri; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kent and Lori Hagemann of Collinsville, Illinois and Kory Hagemann of St. Louis, Missouri; former daughter-in-law, Janet Frasher of O’Fallon, Illinois; eleven grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, Britanee, Ashleigh, Allyson, Alex, Lacie, Kayla, Libby, Lucas and Aiden; six great grandchildren, Nicholas, Dallas, Liam, Lucy, Layla and Oakley; a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Dorothy Hagemann Jr. of Prior Lake, Minnesota; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Breck; a sister, Patricia Ann Snitselaar and a brother, Robert Hagemann. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Drew Patton officiating. A private burial will be at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
