Michael Grant McCune, 60, passed away at 11:27am on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1961, the son of Shirley D. (Fleming) McCune of East Alton and the late Francis Grant McCune. He married the former Marcie Meyers on October 12, 1984, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Megan and Tim Kamp of Bethalto, Martha and Stephen Edwards of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Emerson, Levi, and Hadley Kamp, a brother and sister in law: Gregory and Cathy McCune of Godfrey, his brothers in law and sisters in law: Michael and Marsha Meyers of Wood River, Morris and Kim Meyers of Bethalto, his sisters in law and brothers in law: Michele and Ed Gowin of Bethalto, Marlene and Marvin Clouatre of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Mike was formerly employed as an auto body technician at Albrecht Hamlin Chevrolet. He was a member of the Time Machine Unlimited Car Club for many years and a manager in the Riverbend Futbol Club. He and his wife Marcie own and operate Marcie and Company in Wood River. He loved spending time with his family.
Mike was lucky to have retired and enjoy his life. He always had a joke, prank or insight on the stock market to share with anyone who wanted to listen. He was so patient, so proud, so loving and so loved by his family. Life will not be the same without him, but we have faith that his favorite people in the world, his grandchildren—his Kiddobugs as he called them – will carry us through.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10:30am to 1:30pm on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for a scholarship at Roxana High School and will be accepted at the funeral home.
