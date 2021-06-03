Michael Earl Cronk, 71, died at 5:39 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 31, 1949, in Alton the son of the late Sherwood and Thelma (Ross) Cronk. He served in the U. S. Army and fought in the Vietnam war. Michael was a machinist for many years with Olin Brass Mfg. On December 30, 1994, in Alton he married Valerie Evans and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Elizabeth Cronk of Bethalto and two sisters, Jacke Sumpter (John) of Alton Connie Linn (Tom) of Lonetree, CO and nieces and nephews, Brian Sumpter, Keri Sumpter Thompson and Evan Linn. A private graveside service will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
