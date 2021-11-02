Michael David Jeffreys, 73, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO, with his loving family at his side.
Mike was born September 13, 1948, in Alton, IL, the son of Roy and Glenda (Mouser) Jeffreys. He married Karen Cheely in East Alton on November 23, 1986.
He was a man of many talents and skills. He designed and built a sound system for a church and enjoyed running the sound system. He enjoyed singing so much he traveled and sang in at least two different groups. He played the trumpet and flugelhorn as well as the bass guitar. He liked working with leather making belts and different things. And enjoyed creating necklaces and other jewelry pieces using fused glass with his daughter Mallorie. He was an artist and worked with many other interesting crafts. He invented the shin guards to be worn when using a weed eater. He was also known as a man who was good at repairing and fixing things, which led to his license plate reading “Dr Fixit”. Through the years he had worked at many different jobs including the Glass Works in Alton, Folsom distributing in Wood River (Home Juice Company), Zion Lutheran School (as a maintenance /custodian) Amazon, and most recently, McDonalds.
He is survived and will be missed by his wife, Karen; a daughter, Mallorie Jeffreys of Bethalto; a son and his wife, Matthew (Angel) Armstrong of Bethalto; a granddaughter, Aria Armstrong; a sister and her husband, Nancy (Ritch) Alexander of Granite City; and many other close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5 to 8 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:30 am, officiated by Pastor Terry McKinzie. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, The Dream Center at the River Church and/or Riverbend Family Ministries.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com