Michael Church

Michael "Mike" Kelly Church, 74, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence.
Born April 22, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of John W. and Patricia (Ebert) Church.
A 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was awarded two bronze stars during his tour in Vietnam. He was employed as a Supervisor for the Dial Corporation before retiring.
On December 18, 1970 , he married Shirley Hoots. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Rocky Church of Wood River, Chris Brock in Washington; daughter, Michelle Church (fiance', Dave Tieman) of Bethalto; grandchildren, Brenna Church, Madelyn Church, Benjamin Church; brothers, John Church in Virginia, Larry Church of Alton, Kelly Church in Mississippi; sisters, Billie Kates of Alton, Sharon (Terry) Carmean of Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Withrow; and niece, Monique Seago.
Visitation will be from 1-5 pm, Sunday, May 15 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 10 am Monday. Rev. Betty Carlisle will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warriors Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.