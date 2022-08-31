Michael F. Cauley, age 53, of Bunker Hill passed away suddenly Monday, August 29, 2022.
He was born September 23, 1968, in Alton the son of Floyd and Ethel Ann (Lynch) Cauley. He married Wendy Heindricks on May 16, 1992, in Meadowbrook and she survives.
Michael worked as a Technical Consultant with True Manufacturing. He will be remembered for his big heart and infectious laugh. Michael was a friend to everyone he met.
In addition to his wife, Wendy; he is survived by two children, Nolan Cauley and Nathan Cauley; his father, Floyd Cauley, his father-in-law, JW Heindricks; his brothers, Glenn and Shelley Cauley of Suwanee, GA, and Mark and Cindy Cauley of Bethalto; a sister-in-law, Bonny Heindricks of Springtown, TX; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel; his mother-in-law, Vickie Heindricks; his grandparents; and an aunt, Betty Jean Lynch.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Bethalto.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at the church with Scott Norvel officiating.
Burial will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Bethalto is overseeing arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com