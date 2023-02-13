Michael Mark Carmody, 86, passed away 4:40 pm, Friday, February 10, 2023 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 31, 1936 in Carrollton, he was the son of Mark C. and Rose Marie (Becker) Carmody.
He had been a machine operator for the Olin Corporation 30 years before retiring. His memberships included the National Rifle Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed hunting and collecting various items.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Carolyn) Carmody of Spring City, TN, Michael (Brenda) Carmody of Bulan, KY; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harriett Carmody of Pearl City, HI; and caregiver, Jamie Gwaltney of Edwardsville.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30, Wednesday, February 15 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River.
Private burial will follow in St. John Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in Carrollton.
Memorials are suggested to St John Catholic School in Carrollton.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.