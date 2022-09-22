Michael Carl Pickens was born March 11, 1952. On September 18, 2022, Michael transitioned to eternal rest with his family by his side. Visitation service will convene Sunday September 25, 2022, 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. located at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
