Michael A. Bott, 74, passed away July 4, 2022 at his home.
Born July 26, 1947 in Alton, he was a son of Alvin and Barbara (Allen) Bott.
He married Katie McConnell Sept. 26, 1969, and together they shared almost 53 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife Katie of Alton; two sons, Paul (Nell) Bott of Leland, NC and Tim (Lynda) Bott of Charleston, SC; 5 grandchildren; several siblings; and his and Katie’s dear friend, Teresa Back of Alton, who has helped tremendously.
No services are planned. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com