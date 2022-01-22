Mike Graves, 64, died unexpectedly at home. He was born October 30, 1957, in Alton, son of Donald and Barbara (King) Graves. Mike graduated from Alton High School in 1975. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelors in criminal justice in 1979. He married his wife, Lura Sue (Kelley) Graves April 1, 1995 and settled in Godfrey. They celebrated 26 years of marriage in April. Mike was a local member of the AFSCME union. He retired from Alton Mental Health. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Richard Graves. Surviving in addition to his wife Sue, are his children Jacob and Sarah Graves, his parents Donald and Barbara Graves, his brother Peter Graves, Peter’s wife Heidi (Hicks) Graves, and their children Julia and Nolan Graves. A private service of remembrance was held at Gent funeral home.
