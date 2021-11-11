Michael A. Klopfer, 73, died 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 15, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Julius “Bud” and Marie C. (Sicuso) Klopfer. Mr. Klopfer was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He retired as a supervisor for New World Pasta in St. Louis, MO and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was an avid Chicago Cub fan and a golfer. He married Deborah Sloan. She preceded him in death. On May 2, 2015 he married the former Lucia Guccione in Petersburg, IL. She survives. Also surviving are children, Michelle Bechtold (Andy) of Godfrey, Benjamin Klopfer (Autumn) of Magnolia, AL, and Patrick Klopfer of Alton, Maria, Mona, Teresa, and Andrea Morales. Grandchildren, Andrew Price, Anna Dixon, Emma Klopfer, Claire Klopfer, Benjamin Klopfer, Ezra Klopfer, Robert Klopfer, Matthew Klopfer, Gabriel Klopfer, Dominic Bourdeau, Luca Smith, A.J. Smith and Lucia Koch, great grandchildren, Sophia Dixon, Piper Dixon, and Maleki Klopfer. A sister, Elouisa Buis (Charles) of Delhi, and many special nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Klopfer. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeffery Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
