Merle E. Jackson, 83, passed away at 8:01 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home.
Born March 4, 1938, he was the son of Merle and Margaret Jackson.
The Wood River High School graduate joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1956-1964. He drove for UPS and retired as a regional manager in 1994 after 30 years with them. Upon retirement, Merle was an avid reader and was a genealogy enthusiast. He also volunteered at the Wood River VFW Post, helping with bookkeeping and Bingo.
Merle married Sharon J. (Wieneke) Walker on May 16, 1987 and they formed a blended family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian; two daughters, Alicia and Theresa; a stepson, Timothy Wayne; a sister, Kandy; a grandson, Cody; a great granddaughter, Lily; his “adopted” granddaughter, Katie; and his “adopted” great granddaughter, Alex, who was the apple of his eye. He loved doting on his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Tracy Jean Walker and a sister, Brenda.
No services are currently planned, but a Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com