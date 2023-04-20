Merle Cromwell, 81, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 7:30am on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on January 29, 1942, in Cuba, New York, the son of the late William and Ruby (Wambold) Cromwell. He married the former Mary Lou Crandall on July 10, 1965, in Greenville, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Cheri and Mike Kuhn of Bloomington, Illinois, two sons and daughters in law: Rev. Dr. Bruce and Mindi Cromwell of McPherson, Kansas, Tim and Ellea Cromwell of Easton, Pennsylvania, his grandchildren: Josh Kuhn, Jen Kuhn, Levi Cromwell, Bennet Cromwell, Landen Cromwell, Logan Cromwell, Andrew Baka, Kyle Baka, Kara Baka, brother and sister in law: Lee and Kay Cromwell of Hilton, New York, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A teacher, Merle taught in Straughn, Indiana and Cambridge City, Indiana prior to taking a job and retiring from Alton Middle School. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, was a talented singer and even sang in a quartet. He was a member of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret and Arlene, and four brothers: Gerald, Ralph, Gordon, and Keith.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 9am until time of services at 10am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett and Rev. Chris Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Free Methodist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
