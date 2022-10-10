Melvina Ames

Melvina Elizabeth Houston Ames peacefully passed away at her home in the Village of Gleannloch Farms, Spring, Texas on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Melvina was born in Alton, Illinois on September 9, 1923, one of eight children of Lawrence and Oma C. Heavner Wintjen. A true Midwestern lady, Melvina lived 95 years in Wood River, Illinois before moving to Texas in 2018. She possessed a spunky spirit, and a life blessed by her faith, family and dear friends.
Melvina attended schools in Wood River, graduating from East Alton Wood River Community High School in 1941. She attended secretarial school and applied her skills at Shell Oil Company in Roxana, Illinois. On March 26, 1945 she married James C. Houston upon his return from service in World War II in the US Army Air Corps. Upon Mr. Houston’s death in 1970 she began work at the Wood River Public Library. She married Gerald W. Ames on September 9, 1974. Her volunteer work included teaching Sunday school at the First Baptist Church of Wood River and serving as a pink lady chaplain’s assistant at the Wood River Township Hospital.
Melvina is survived by her children James C. Houston Jr. (Janis) of Thornton, CO; Dennis M. Houston (Cathia) of The Woodlands, TX; Sue Ellen Latham (Timothy) of Spring, TX; Mark S. Houston of Palm Harbor, FL, stepchildren Nancy Ames and Terry Jaramillo, five grand children Brett Houston, Christopher Houston (Martine); Nicholas Houston (Whitney); Timothy Latham II (Emily) and Sarah Latham. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren who always brought a broad smile to her face; Melanie, Samantha, Henry and Claire. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Melvina was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands James and Gerald, stepdaughter Patricia Lane, siblings Mourna Hester, Althalia Hester, Zenna Frensley, Lawrence (Bud) Wintjen, Nola Payne, Una Collins and Robert Wintjen.
A Graveside Ceremony will be held at Woodland Hill Cemetery, 1239 N 6th Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024 on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 9:30 am. Pastor Thomas Plogue will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Wood River, Illinois.