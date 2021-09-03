Melvin Lee “Duck” Welborn (94) left this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born in Beardstown, Illinois, to Frank W. “Shorty” and Elsie Irene “Polly” (DeWitt) Welborn on 17 April, 1927. He married Edith Marie Johnson on 15 April, 1951, in East Alton, Illinois.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, his mother and father, his sister, Mary Lou McElroy and brother-in-law, Carroll McElroy of Quincy, Illinois.
Melvin is survived by his son David Lee (Karen) Welborn of Brighton, Illinois; and his daughter Kathleen Marie (John) Ellis of Chrisman, Illinois. He leaves five grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Natalie Michelle (Zachary) Welborn of Bethalto, Illinois; Adam David Welborn of Brighton, Illinois; Jonathan Everett (Karen) Ellis of Aurora, Illinois; Nathanael Edwin (Leslie) Ellis of Mahomet, Illinois; Ethan Kendall (Emma) Ellis of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Also surviving are 5 great grandchildren: Gabriel Josiah Ellis and Evelyn Edith Ellis of Mahomet, Illinois; and Riley Wayne Ellis, Florence Ivy-Marie Ellis, and Margaret Kendall “Maggie” Ellis of Terre Haute, Indiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his favorite caregiver, Linda Morrison. He was fondly called “American Father” by Panda Ngai of Hong Kong.
As a young lad, Melvin delivered papers and did other odd jobs to help support his family. During high school, he worked for the railroad out of Beardstown. Later, he worked for many years at Standard Oil / Amoco in East Alton, Illinois.
Melvin graduated from Beardstown High School in 1945. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation.” While a senior in high school, Melvin enlisted in the United States Navy. Melvin was assigned duty aboard the U. S. S. President Jackson (a navel transport ship) toward the end of World War II. Melvin was able to attend the honor flight to Washington D. C. with his son David. He always wore a Navy cap wherever he went and was very proud of his military service.
He was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of East Aton, Illinois, where he served as trustee for several years.
Melvin and Edith enjoyed traveling. They took trips to England, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, and various destinations in the United States. He enjoyed pampering his grandchildren. He was an avid Cardinal baseball fan. He was an advisor for the Alton and Wood River centers of Junior Achievement for many years.
He loved his wife very much and grieved her death until his last breath.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Beverly Farm Foundation.
