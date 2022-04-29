Melissa Ann Martinez Saul, 51, of Godfrey, IL, passed away Thurs. April 28, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 10, 1970 in Alton, IL to the late Joseph Edward & Agnes Mildred (Delehanty) Martinez.
Melissa had been a paralegal and most recently a medical assistant at Anderson Hospital. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and was an active member of several breast cancer support groups. She loved being with her family and caring for nature, oftentimes feeding birds and small animals which she would share the videos on Facebook. When we think of sweet Melissa, we think of the word “Love”. She loved her family, got her strength from her faith and showed kindness to everyone she met.
She is survived by 3 children: Nathan Martinez Saul of Godfrey, Maria (Austin) Jones of Granite City, IL and Matthew Lee Saul of Pontoon Beach, IL; her former spouse and father to their children: Daniel “Dan” Saul of Pontoon Beach; an excitedly anticipated grandchild who she did not get to meet; sister: Diane Martinez Toro of Granite City; nieces and nephew: Salvador Toro III, Gabriella Toro and Salena Toro; great-nieces and great-nephew: Kingzely Steward, Journee Flemons and Amiya Toro Jaggie; and aunt: Donna Martinez.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Antonio Martinez.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Fri. May 6, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with cremation to follow. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to aid in the purchase of a headstone.
