Melissa Hartley

Melissa Deanne Hartley, 50, passed away on Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1972, in Alton, the daughter of George and Jeanette (Cato) Hartley, Jr. Melissa is survived by her dad and step – mom: George and Jane Hartley, Jr. of Bunker Hill, a sister and brother in law: Robin and Darren Carlton of East Alton, a brother: George Hartley of Wood River, a step – brother: Chuck Ward of Bunker Hill, a step – sister: Janie Ward of South Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and her hamster: Elvis.
Melissa was a member of the First Christian Church in Wood River.
Melissa was preceded in death by her mom: Jeanette Cato Hartley, a nephew: Andrew Carlton, and a great nephew: Jonah Naylor.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 11am on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
