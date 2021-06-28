Melinda A. Fischer, age 63, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:16 pm in Alton.
She was born on September 1, 1957 in Alton, IL, the daughter of John “Jack” and Beverly (Dulaney) Fischer.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Alton. Melinda was the principal at St. Peter and Paul Catholic grade school for several years. She loved animals, especially beagles and all types of dogs and cats. Melinda served as county treasurer and was a very large supporter of the Democratic Party. She also was in the chorus at Muny Opera in The Sound of Music with her friends.
She is survived by her mother, Beverly (Dulaney) Fischer; a sister, Karen Fischer and a brother, Rick (Jennifer) Gentry and his children, Jennifer, Alexa, and Austin; and numerous cousins who she loved like brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her dad, John “Jack” Fischer.
As requested, cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Interment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
