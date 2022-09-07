Melanie T. Rees, 64, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at her home on August 28, 2022. She was born July 18, 1958 in St. Charles, Missouri, a daughter of the late Francis Marion and Helen “Louise” (Bruch) Rees. Melanie had worked in the insurance industry with many years of service in management. She was a very talented artist and always enjoyed sketching and drawing. She enjoyed music and cherished her family. She is survived by eleven brothers and sisters and their spouses, Ursula and Mike Jostedt of St. Charles, Missouri, Joan and John Burks of East Alton, Donna and Lonnie McCoy of East Alton, Tom and Debe Rees of Granite City, David Rees of Worden, Mary Lou and Tim Lyerla of Granite City, Mack and Felicia Rees of Edwardsville, Emily and Alexander Wilson of Glen Carbon, Jean Marie Causey of Granite City, Andrew Rees of Granite City and Stephanie and Dennis Squibb of Grand Rapids, Michigan; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Rees.
In celebration of her life, a private family funeral and burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville with Deacon Michael Halbrook officiating. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan House, 1825 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home or online at www.goodsamhouse.org. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com