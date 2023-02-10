Melanie (Mourning) Baremore

Melanie “Mel” (Mourning) Baremore, 46, went to rest in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at 6:33 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home, following a long and hard-fought battle with Behcet’s disease.
She married the love of her life, “her baby”, Brian Baremore on December 1, 2017. Together, they wre the parents to Seth (Sarah) Dawdy of Mt. Vernon, Bailey, Dakota and Dalton Baremore, all of Brighton, and their fur baby Lucy.
She was the loving daughter of Scott and Janice (Bohannon) Mourning of Jerseyville and daughter in-law to Barnard and the late Dasda “Dee” Baremore; sister to Melissa (Tony) Juliano of Jerseyville; sister in-law to, Dasda (DeWayne) Hunter of Jerseyville, Angela (Jim) Burgess of Fairview Heights, and Alan (Kayla) Baremore of Kampsville; as well as a caring niece, aunt, cousin and friend to so many.
Born on October 30, 1976, Mel grew up in Jerseyville and graduated with the Class of 1994 from Jersey Community High School. She obtained her LPN degree from JB Johnson and worked at Jerseyville Manor for many years. She went back to school and received her RN degree, something she was very proud of and worked very hard for.
She later found her calling in the OR, where she was the “ortho queen” at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, until she could no longer work. She touched so many lives in the sort time she blessed this earth. She was an amazing nurse who always went the extra mile for her patients and their families. She had a knack for making everyone feel special and loved.
Mel adored all things Green Bay and you could always find her glued to the TV watching the Packers play. She loved to sing and somehow always knew the words to every song that was on the radio. She loved fiercely, lived big, and had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. All that knew her loved her, and she will be missed beyond measure.
In addition to her mother in-law, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Delbert and Evelyn Mourning; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Alma Bohannon; uncle, Jay Mourning; aunt, Melody Muntz; as well as aunt and uncle, Dina and Don Bohannon.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stray Rescue of Saint Louis, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com