Maxine Johnson, 94, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the home of her grandson and his wife, Steve and Laura Robinson, where she was lovingly cared for over the past eight months.
She was born on September 29, 1927 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and was the last surviving of eight children born to Floyd and Effie (Parkin) Thompson.
Maxine married John Johnson and together they were the proud parents of three children.
She resided in Springfield, Missouri for many years, where she was employed with Litton Industries, later relocating to St. James where she remained for nearly 30 years.
Maxine enjoyed dancing and took great pride in her appearance, always looking her best with her signature jewelry and lipstick no matter where she was going. She was a tremendous cook and had a talent for sewing and quilting, and gifted many of her creations to her family and friends.
Above all else, Maxine had a deep love for her kinfolk, as she would say, and enjoyed the many memories she was able to create with them all.
Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Dorothy and Merlin Robinson of Dow and Jacqueline and Terry Robinson of Thompson, Missouri; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, John Johnson; her beloved son, Darrell Johnson; as well as six sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.
Burial will immediately follow at Brighton Cemetery in Brighton, Illinois.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam Yost and Vitas Hospice for the phenomenal care they provided to Maxine. In honor of such, for those desiring, memorials may be given to Vitas Hospice.
