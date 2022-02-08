Maxine Curtis

Maxine L. Curtis, 85, formerly of Moro, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Born July 20, 1936 in Clay, KY, she was a daughter of Willie and Thelma (Strouse) Brown.
Maxine worked for Olin Corp. for 23 years.
Survivors include three daughters, Shelley Argent, Tamara “Lacy” Alexander, and Lisa Feltes; three sons, Mark Curtis, Billy Curtis, and Christopher Curtis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Snyder of Holiday Shores and a brother, Lowell (Mary) Brown of Bethalto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Curtis; a brother, William Brown; and a brother-in-law, George Snyder.
No services are scheduled.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com