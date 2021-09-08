Maurice “Moe” Juhlin, 81, of Godfrey passed away at his home, September 6, 2021. Moe was born November 12, 1939 in East Alton, IL where he spent most of his younger years. The son of the late Harold and Lenora (Gerdes) Juhlin. He married Jo Hadfield on November 7, 1959 at First Presbyterian Church in Wood River, IL.
Moe didn’t know a stranger and everyone became family. He blessed his family and friends with some of the best BBQ in the area and anyone who every attended a Juhlin cookout could attest to that. Jeter his loyal companion and “official” taste tester was his shadow for the last 4 years.
Moe was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed family outings and attending sporting events.
Moe retired after 44 years as a Sales Representative/Route Driver for Pepsi Cola. He was a dedicated civil servant for 32 years as a Trustee/Godfrey Township Board member. He was constantly brainstorming ways to help his community. He was involved with Alton Optimist, Alton/Godfrey Jaycees and Godfrey Association of Parks, as well as other clubs and organizations.
Moe will be greatly missed by his wife Jo, daughter Jeri (Richard) Stutz of Godfrey, IL, son Jeff (Amy) Juhlin of Chatham, IL. His grandchildren Abby, Maggie, Katie Juhlin and Sam Stutz. Brothers Kenton (Ann) Juhlin of Milford, OH, and Douglas (Phyllis) Juhlin of Banbury, England. Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers: Marilyn Stout, Carmen Harris and her husband Charles, Harold Juhlin and his wife Patricia and Brooks Juhlin.
Visitation will be from 9 AM until noon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 with funeral service immediately following at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor David Burger officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorial may be given to Hope Rescues of Godfrey, IL or Christmas in July.
