Maurice Allan McNeill, 74, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy Center.
Born January 31, 1947 in East St. Louis, he was the son of Maurice and Lucille (Bringer) McNeill.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked for Laclede Steel in Alton before retiring.Surviving are a daughter, Cathy (Thomas, Jr.) Crosby of Osage Beach, MO; and nieces, Staci and Tracey Henn.
His parents and a sister, Marilyn Henn preceded in death.
Cremation rites were accorded and burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.