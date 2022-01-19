ALTON, IL – Matthew William McCauley, 39, of Alton, went to be with our Heavenly Father January 13, 2022, at 3:18pm at South City Hospital in St. Louis, MO following complications from COVID-19.
Matt was always a comedian. Even when he was sad, he would always make a joke to make you smile and laugh. He was a great dad. Even though he already had two kids, Morgan Jay (16), and Nickolas Matthew (14), he opened his heart for two more, Broady James (13), and Brentlee Garret (10), when he met the love of his life, Heather (Schmitz). They married on October 22, 2016. With that love for each other, they welcomed their fifth child, Maverick William (4). Most days, Matt could be found at home enjoying the little things with his family, even if it was just lying in bed talking and cuddling.
He was born September 14, 1982, in Alton to Tammy (Jeffrey) Alexander and Steve Sitton. He was preceded in death by his Pawpaw, and best friend, William (Jake) McCauley, grandmother, Viola Elizabeth (Farmer) McCauley, Uncles Lawrence McCauley, and Uncle David Graviett. In addition to the above, he is survived by his step-brother, Jeffrey (Rachel) Alexander, step-sister, Abby (Sam) Millitello, half-brothers Steven Kyle, Derek, Justin, Caleb, and Jacob, and half-sister Miranda, Aunt Sue (Don) Crawford, Aunt Jean (Calvin) Garret, Aunt Donna Graviett, Uncle Bill (Annette) McCauley, many loved cousins, father and mother-in-law Gerald (Frances) Schmitz, sisters-in-law Natalie, Hope (Devon), brothers-in-law Nicholas, and Zachary, several nieces and nephew, and his sweet primrose corgi pup, Bubbles.
Matt loved to cook and he loved to see people enjoy his food. He even made a small business out of it for a short time. Matt truly enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals play baseball. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards and St. Louis Cardinals souvenirs. Should you have ever been blessed to accompany him to a game on a promotional event day, best believe you were one of the first in line to enter the stadium!
Matt graduated from Southwestern High School in 2001, (it was supposed to be 2000, but he loved the 8th grade so much he did it again.) Matt’s greatest accomplishment was completing basic training in the US Army. His service to his country was short, but it made him a stronger man. He was honorably discharged September 13, 2002. He was literally a jack of all trades and a master of none. If you were driving down the road with him, he would randomly point out places he had worked for in the past; there came a time when his wife and kid’s responses were, “of course you did.”
Matt was a God-fearing man. He loved the Lord with his whole heart. Matt and Heather became members of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church November 25, 2018. Matt enjoyed sitting his children down to teach them a lesson on the Word, which was typically prompted by a family dispute. Matt would want his legacy to be of his love for God. It took his whole life to understand that he would never be too “heavy” for Jesus to carry. He would want that to be shared. When God tells you that He has you, take a deep breath and say “ok.” Trust and believe in His Words and thank Him every day for His blessings.
Memorial donations may be made to South City Hospital St. Louis, Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, or the family. Matt struggled with his mental health, and he would want to help others through the valleys of mental health crisis. South City Hospital cares for the mental health of the community. Although he did not personally receive mental health treatment at South City Hospital, they loved him there during his final days. Matt would want to bless the entire staff of angels who make up South City Hospital. During his last days, they prayed with his family, ministered to them, and held them. If unable to make a donation, a random act of kindness to the homeless or someone in need would be appreciated.
All are invited to attend an informal celebration of life on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at WOW Furnishings and Event Center from 4pm-7pm. A private family funeral will be held at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church. Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.