Matthew Raymond Wheeler, 35, passed away at 10:25 am on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in his home.
Born on September 23, 1985 in Alton, he was the son of Debra (Sasek) Lowenstein of Edwardsville and the late Keith Wheeler.
Matthew worked as a carpenter for Tycon Builders.
He is survived by his mother; step-father, Terry Lowenstein, of Edwardsville; son, Weston Thomas Wheeler of Bethalto; brother and step-brother, Nicholas Wheeler of Shipman and Keith Lowenstein of Edwardsville; step-sister, Heather Lowenstein of Edwardsville; maternal grandmother, Donna Sasek of Alton; and a special friend and mother to his child, Robin Armstrong of Wood River.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father; sister, Brooke Wheeler; and paternal grandfather, Raymond Sasek.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with the arrangements.